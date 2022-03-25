THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There will be a little more precipitation heading into the weekend for much of Western Ontario.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -7 in Thunder Bay to start your Friday. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 by late this morning. High +5. Wind chill -13 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight there will be cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of light snow will be beginning this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low -11. Wind chill -20 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is right at the freezing mark in Fort Frances to start your Friday. Periods of light snow with snow at times mixed with rain early this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to -5 this afternoon. Wind chill -15 this afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the weather service is calling for periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low -15. Wind chill -15 this evening and -22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of light snow with snow at times mixed with rain early this morning. Snowfall amount of two centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperature falling to -5 this afternoon. Wind chill -15 this afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -16. Wind chill -15 this evening and -26 overnight.

Sandy Lake

Periods of snow and local blowing snow with total amounts of 5 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. The temperature will be falling to -12 this afternoon. Wind chill -22 this afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight there will be periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Up to two centimetres of snow are expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -23 overnight with the wind chill -21 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin. Makes it feel like spring is really dragging its feet. However it is good for the ice roads.