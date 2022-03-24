THUNDER BAY – NEWS – As part of the City of Thunder Bay’s efforts to maintain our roadways during the period of spring thaw, when road damage is most likely to occur, reduced heavy load restrictions will apply within the City of Thunder Bay limits beginning at 8 am on Monday, March 28.

The above date is dependent upon weather conditions and is subject to change. Changes may be made in conjunction with any changes to dates as established by the Ministry of Transportation.

Your cooperation in preventing excessive damage to our City streets is appreciated. To view a reduced loads exemption restrictions map, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/heavyloads.