CALGARY – TECH – Innova Hydrogen Corp. (“Innova” or the “Company”), in partnership with the University of Alberta, is pleased to announce that a joint research project entitled “Decarbonizing Canada’s Hydrogen Production Using Low-Cost Methane Pyrolysis Catalytic Reactors”, has been approved and awarded $1.2 million in non-repayable funds by the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council (“NSERC”) Alliance and Mitacs Accelerate Grants Program.

NSERC is the major federal agency responsible for funding natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. NSERC directly funds university professors, students and Canadian companies to perform research and training.

Mitacs is a non-profit national research organization that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry and government, operates research and training programs in fields related to industrial and social innovation.

The research project will commence in March 2022and continue for a period of five years until March 2027.

Innova is excited to partner with the University of Alberta to further advance and optimize its low-cost thermal and catalytic methane pyrolysis technology that will produce clean hydrogen and decarbonize Canada’s energy sector as it works towards its net-zero goals.

In addition to the above, Innova has submitted two other applications for non-dilutive funding, including one with a reputable industry partner, which is anticipated to be disclosed at a later date forming part of a larger strategic relationship.

About Innova Hydrogen Corp.

Innova’s vision is to develop zero-emission, clean energy technologies to produce carbon-free hydrogen energy and high-quality, high-demand by-products.

Innova’s revolutionary, proprietary HIP™ technology transcends existing carbon-emission processes currently used within the energy sector by creating valuable products with zero carbon emissions: high-purity hydrogen gas and customizable, tailor-made graphite and graphene.

Innova’s current intellectual property includes patent pending technology for hydrogen, graphite and graphene production, which will be relied upon to support a global patent protection strategy, and a roadmap for additional proprietary advancements in clean energy technology.

