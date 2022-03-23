THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Snow! The Winter Storm is slowly moving off to the east.

Weather Advisories and Snowfall Warnings are still in effect across parts of Western Ontario. If you have travel plans today, check with 511 and with your airline to make sure your flight is on time.

Thunder Bay

A Snowfall Warning remains in Effect in Thunder Bay this morning. An additional five centimetres of snow is expected. Thunder Bay Roads crews have been out starting to clear major routes. Expect a very slow commute this morning. Transit expects delays as well.

Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Wednesday of +3.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Fort Frances

The Special Weather Alert for Fort Frances has Ended. For Wednesday expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of light snow this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +4 today with the wind chill at -5 this morning.

Tonight skies will be cloudy to start the evening and will become partly cloudy late this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low of -6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Snowfall Warning remains in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay this morning. Light snow will be ending early this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High for Wednesday of +2. Wind chill -5 this morning.

Tonight skies will become partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Fort Severn

It is -5 this morning in Fort Severn. Periods of snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow. Local amounts of two to four centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -13 this morning.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow this evening. However skies will be clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -7. Wind chill -3 this evening and -13 overnight.