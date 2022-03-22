THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay under-18 Kings are gearing up for round robin playoff action in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, which gets underway Wednesday.



Finishing third overall in the 13-team U-18 AAA Division with a 14-6-8 record, Thunder Bay is one of eight clubs that qualified for the GTHL playoffs in the group.



The Kings will have a trio of round robin match-ups on tap this week, beginning with a 7:10 p.m. meeting with the Vaughan Kings Wednesday.



Up next, the under-18 squad will go up against the Toronto Titans at 6:45 p.m. Friday.



They’ll then finish up with the Toronto Young Nationals in a 5:45 p.m. face-off Saturday.



Following round robin competition, the top two clubs in each of the two U-18 AAA postseason brackets will advance to the GTHL semifinals.



Those games will see the top finisher in each division taking on the second place side from the other group, with the winners there squaring off for the league title.



U-18 KINGS ROUND ROBIN PLAYOFF SCHEDULE



Wednesday, March 23

U-18: vs. Vaughan Kings 7:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)



Friday, March 25

U-18: vs. Toronto Titans 6:45 p.m. (Fort Performance Centre 3)



Saturday, March 26

U-18: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 5:45 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)



Semifinal

T.B.A.



Final

T.B.A.



GTHL SCOREBOARD



GTHL U-18 AAA PLAYOFF DIVISIONS





GROUP A GROUP B TEAM (SEED) TEAM (SEED) Reps Hockey Club (1) Thunder Bay Kings (3) Toronto Jr. Canadiens (2) Toronto Young Nationals (4) Markham Majors (7) Toronto Titans (5) Don Mills Flyers (8) Vaughan Kings (6)