THUNDER BAY – TECH – Teleco, a leading managed technology services provider (MTSP), announced today that they’ve been selected to attend an exclusive, invitation-only event for leaders and technology futurists in managed technology services. CEOs from around the United States and Canada will gather in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 2-5th at the Doubletree Paradise Valley to discuss trends, insights and the evolution of leading edge technologies and how they will impact small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) over the next several years. The event is being hosted by Technology Assurance Group (TAG), which is an association of independently owned MTSPs who collectively represents over $800M in products and services. The companies selected are all experts in IT, data-driven tech, cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and will be sharing their best practices with one another to fulfill their intention of finding the most innovative ways of serving their customers, especially at scale.

Teleco will provide their insight into technologies like Microsoft Azure, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud. The theme of the event is “Scaling Up,” which is vital to every SMB that wants to expand its market reach. With exciting technologies, like AI and cloud technology, being deployed across different industries, every business owner is facing this same question: “How do I leverage all of these incredible technological tools to take my company to the next level?” Teleco is intent on sharing what has been working best for their client base in terms of “scaling up,” as well as mining the collective mindshare of the top IT experts in attendance.

“We’re excited to have Teleco contribute their valuable knowledge, expertise, and insights, especially because of their unique approach to exceeding their customers’ expectations every day. Everything they do is customer oriented, and their dedication to gaining access to knowledge before their competitors do in the name of serving their customers at an even deeper level is something which every MTSP should do,” commented Brian Suerth, President of TAG.

AI will be a key discussion during the event and how this disruptive technology will change everything we know about technology, people, communication, information, analytics, customer value, and profitability, across every single industry. MTSPs must be on the leading edge and possess a sophisticated understanding of this particular technology, because of the scale at which it will impact businesses everywhere.

“We make it a priority to contribute to our peers in the industry so we can all service SMBs at a greater level,” said Penny Belluz, Director of Operations of Teleco. “At the TAG Convention, we always leave flooded with new ideas, mindsets and approaches, which keep our clients ahead of their competitors, so that they can benefit from our research and guidance.”

ABOUT TELECO

