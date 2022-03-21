THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Winter Storm Warnings and Special Weather Advisories out across the region.

Precipitation will move into Northwestern Ontario tonight, beginning as snow possibly mixed with rain or ice pellets before changing to snow by Tuesday morning. Total snowfall amounts up to 20 cm are possible before the snow ends Tuesday night. As temperatures hover near the zero degree mark at times on Tuesday, some areas may again see rain mixing with snow which may lessen the total snowfall amounts.

Thunder Bay Weather

Thunder Bay is under a Special Weather Advisory. Skies will be clear to start off your Monday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High for the day of +1. Wind chill -this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Skies will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill near -10.

Significant snowfall is possible tonight into Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 7 to 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain or ice pellets.

Fort Frances Weather

Fort Frances is under a Special Weather Advisory. For Monday morning, under clear skies, winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High for Monday of +8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies, then periods of rain changing to snow or rain overnight. There is a risk of freezing rain overnight. Local snowfall amounts tonight of two centimetres. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low zero.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Significant snowfall possible tonight into Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 7 to 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain or ice pellets.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Dryden is under a Snowfall Warning.

For Monday, clear skies are expected. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Monday will be +6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Snow or periods of ice pellets will be start after midnight. Snow and ice pellet amounts of up to five centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low m-2. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Significant snowfall possible tonight into Tuesday night.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Marten Falls

Sunny skies are in store for Marten Falls for Monday. Light winds at up to 15 km/h. High of -2. Wind chill -16 this morning and -4 this afternoon.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -5 this evening and -27 overnight.