March 20, 2022 – Western and Northern Ontario Weather Outlook for the First Day of Spring

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Welcome to spring. Winter is officially over today.

Let's try not to make too much noise on that fact, old man winter might just get a bit grumpy and try to storm back in.

There are NO Weather Alerts or Warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is -5 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. It will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High for Sunday of +8. Wind chill -8 in the morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

For Sunday night there will be a few clouds with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low of -4 overnight with the wind chill at -7 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -7 in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies to start the day, but they will be clearing early in the afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +11. Wind chill -10 in the morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Increasing cloudiness for Sunday evening. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of +2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies to start Sunday in Dryden. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +9. Wind chill -6 in the morning.

UV index 3 or moderate

Sunday night will see increasing cloudiness early in the evening. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low zero.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy with morning with an overnight low of -5. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.

Skies will be clearing in the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -8 in the evening and -21 overnight.