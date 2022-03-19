THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are warmer spring temperatures for the weekend for most of the region.

Thunder Bay

Saturday will start with clear skies. However, skies will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of +9 for the day. Wind chill will be -15 in the morning.

The UV index 4 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies with fog patches developing after midnight. Low -7.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will have a daytime high of +7 for Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies are forecast. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -13 in the morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night will start with clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness near midnight. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Saturday will see a high of +7 with the morning starting with cloudy skies. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches should be dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Wind chill =10 in the morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Partly cloudy skies for Saturday night. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low -7.

Fort Severn

For Ontario’s Far North, Fort Severn will see rain with a daytime high of +3 for Saturday. Those periods of rain will be mixed with snow changing to snow in the afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Periods of snow will be ending in the evening followed by cloudy skies with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -12. Wind chill -21 overnight.