March 19, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with 11 incidents of note over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 03/18/2022 to 03/19/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life

