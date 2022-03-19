Apple released macOS 12.3, iOS 15.4, and iPadOS 15.4 on Monday, March 14, 2022. This is one of the more widely-anticipated software updates of past years. Why? The combined release brings Universal Control to the Mac and iPad.

What’s is Apple Universal Control?

Apple’s Universal Control feature first received attention at last June’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Users with both Mac and iPad have a way to use a single mouse and keyboard to control both. Want to drag and drop content between devices? Universal Control makes it possible, with no additional setup needed.

macOS Monterey 12.3

macOS 12.3 Update

This latest update to macOS Monterey is a large on. It is 5.26GB in size.

To update your Mac, launch System Preferences and click Software Update. When the update appears, follow the instructions to download and install.

What is in the New macOS 12.3?

Apple Universal Control is the marquee feature of macOS 12.3, although it is still listed “beta” in the release notes.

Apple is making this available for those who wish to try the feature.

More Emoji’s to Play With

Do you use emoji? macOS 12.3 has 37 new emojis to choose from.

These include faces, hand gestures, and household objects. The handshake emoji provides a way to select separate skin tones for each hand. Some of the new hand emojis include heart hands, palm down/up hands, rightwards/leftwards hands, hands with index finger and thumb crossed, and index pointing at the viewer.

A sampling of new emoji available in the updates

There is also a nest with or without eggs, an x-ray, a crutch, a playground slide, wheel, an ID card, and a ring buoy? As well there are troll emoji’s, and food items like eggs, beans, and a pouring liquid.

When you listen to Apple Music on your Apple Silicon Mac while wearing supported AirPods? Dynamic head tracking now varies sound direction based on where your head is located with respect to the Mac.

Control Center adds support for customization of spatial audio settings.

Enhancements and bug fixes

Apple added:

A new voice for Siri

An episode filter in Podcasts for seasons, played, unplayed, saved or downloaded episodes

Italian and Chinese (Traditional) webpage translation on Safari

Adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders in Shortcuts

Saved passwords can now include notes

Improved battery capacity readings

Apple also fixed a few bugs:

News widgets in Today view would occasionally not open when clicked.

Apple TV app video sounded distorted sometimes.

When organizing albums in Photos, some photos and videos unintentionally moved.

iOS 15.4

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4

The latest update to Apple’s operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch includes a very welcome change—the ability to use Face ID while wearing a face mask (iPhone 12 and newer only). Even better, Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask.

Those new emojis described in the macOS 12.3 section are also available in iOS 15.4.

Use SharePlay? Sessions can now be initiated directly from supported apps. Siri gains the new voice found on macOS 12.3 and now provides time and date information while offline when using iPhone XS, XR, or 11 and newer.

For iPadOS 15.4, the big story is Universal Control. Come back soon to The Rocket Yard for a full tutorial describing how to use Universal Control.

To update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to 15.4, launch Settings, tap on General, then tap on Software Update. Follow the posted instructions to download and install the update.

Enhancements and bug fixes

For users in European Union countries, the EU Digital COVID Certificate is now supported under Health. This means you will be able to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccinations, lab results, and records of recovery.

The COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet supports the EU Digital COVID Certificate format.

In addition to the enhancements seen in macOS 12.3, Apple also added:

Management of iCloud custom email domains from Settings

from Settings Enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab of News

Add text to Notes and Reminders using the Camera in keyboard

and using the Camera in keyboard Emergency SOS settings are different: Call for Hold is used for all users, and Call with 5 Presses is still an option.

settings are different: Call for Hold is used for all users, and Call with 5 Presses is still an option. Close-up in Magnifier on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max uses the ultra-wide camera

on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max uses the ultra-wide camera A new green wallpaper for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Anti-stalking warning message while setting up AirTags

New “Me” tab in Find My

Apple Wallet widget for seeing Apple Card card and available balances

widget for seeing card and available balances iCloud Keychain no longer stores passwords without user names.

no longer stores passwords without user names. Shortcuts can be run without displaying a notification.

can be run without displaying a notification. System icons in Shortcuts app are updated.

app are updated. AirPlay 2-enabled Roku devices have an updated AirPlay icon for managing destinations in Control Center.

Bug fixes include: