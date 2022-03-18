THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Spring is here in Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies today with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill is -13 this morning.

The UV index today will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will remain light up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -5 headed to a high for Friday of +9. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with the risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -12 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -5 in Dryden headed to a high of +7. A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Friday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h early this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies however it will become partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -4 headed to +4 in Sachigo Lake for Friday with a mix of sun and cloud early this morning. Skies will becoming sunny near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Wind chill -13 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. They will become cloudy near midnight followed by periods of snow. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Winds will be southwest 20 after midnight. Low of zero overnight.