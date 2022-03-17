THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Warmer temperatures are expected over much of Western Ontario. Luck of the Irish for St. Patrick’s Day.

There is a Fog Advisory in effect for Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber.

Thunder Bay

With the warm temperatures forecasted this week, city crews and equipment are out and will be busy clearing and steaming catch basins throughout the city. Residents are encouraged to contact our 24/7 dispatch line at 625-2195 to report any issues. Thunder Bay City dispatch will ensure that the issues are documented and create a Work Order to deal with the issue.

It is right at the freezing mark this morning in the city. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries are forecast. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of +5 for Thursday.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with an overnight low of -11.

Fort Frances

It is +1 in Fort Frances this morning under cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High for St. Patrick’s Day of +3.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -4 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -1 in Dryden headed to a high for St. Patrick’s Day of +5. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon are forecast. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of -5.

Marten Falls Weather

It is -7 headed to a high of -2 in Marten Falls. Periods of snow will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -14 this morning and -5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Low of -16. Wind chill -5 this evening and -22 overnight.