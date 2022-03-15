WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police are reporting on a major inter-provincial drug operation that has resulted in the seizure of a massive of deadly fentanyl.

Between September and December of 2021, members of the Winnipeg Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit began investigating organized crime groups and drug networks from other cities attempting to establish themselves in Winnipeg. The result of this activity was a sudden increase in gun violence within the city of Winnipeg.

In late November of 2021, Winnipeg Police, with the assistance of the Brandon Police Service, arrested three suspects and seized a semi-trailer in Brandon, Manitoba. Investigators seized 19 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine, along with $40,000 in currency.

Members of the Guns and Gangs Unit continued with the investigation. In February of 2022, three search warrants were obtained and executed within the city. Two males from Edmonton were arrested, and officers seized 9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of fentanyl, and approximately $100,000 in cash.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and proceeds of crime-related offences:

Curtis Sugira NDATIRWA, 23, of Winnipeg, MB

Manveer SINGH, 24, of Surrey, BC

Marcu Remington BURT, 25, of Edmonton, AB

Tushar THAMAN, 20, of Edmonton, AB

Nathan Britton KELLY, 26, of Winnipeg, MB

All five suspects were detained in custody.