OTTAWA – POLITICS – Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, delivers a joint address to the Parliament of Canada via videoconference. MPs and senators have convened in the House of Commons chamber for the address, which comes as Russia’s military attack on Ukraine enters its twentieth day.

Also making remarks are Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Senate Speaker George Furey, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.