FORT FRANCES – MISSING – On March 14, 2022 at 5:53 p.m. the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of two missing youths from the Fort Frances area. Both youths were last seen in Rainy River First Nation on the evening of March 14th 2022.On the late afternoon of March 15, 2002 both youths were located safe. The Rainy River District OPP wish to thank the public in their assistance locating the missing youths.

