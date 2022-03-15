Thunder Bay – Weather – Spring appears to have decided to raise its head across Western Ontario with temperatures during the day expected to be above the freezing mark.

Thunder Bay

Today will see a daytime high of +6 under mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. Wind chill -15 this morning.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Freezing rain or rain is forecast to begin after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.

FORT FRANCES

It will be +6 in FORT FRANCES this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 this morning. Wind chill -9 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of rain beginning late this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low +2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -3 in Dryden this morning. Periods of snow will be ending this morning then cloudy skies. Total snowfall of two centimetres are expected. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High +3. Wind chill -10 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with freezing rain or rain beginning late this evening then changing to rain before morning. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low zero.

Fort Severn

It is -25 in Fort Severn this morning. The forecast is calling for clear skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill minus 35 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -16 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin continues.