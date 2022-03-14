Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug – NEWS – Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are issuing a public safety warning about a possible supply of laced cocaine in KI, following an overdose in the community.

So far, one individual has been flow out of the community for medical assistance following a reaction to illicitly obtained cocaine. Police are continuing their investigation, but the source of these drugs has not yet been identified.

Police are therefore issuing a public warning to substance users, to acknowledge that there is an increased chance of suffering serious injury or death with the current supply of illicit drugs in circulation.

Should you choose to continue using illicit substances, please ensure you take additional safety precautions including having an adequate supply of naloxone on hand and someone responsible around who can use it and call out for additional assistance.

Anyone with information about drug-related activities in the community is requested to contact the KI Police detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.