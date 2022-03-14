DRYDEN – NEWS – On March 11, 2022, officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted by the local high school in regards to a handwritten note located in one of the public washrooms. The note contained names of past and present students. Officers are aware that rumours have been circulating via social media within the community about the list of names and what is the purpose behind it.

The OPP would like to assure the community that the note did not contain any direct threats of violence and that the purpose of the note is unknown. The note was dated March 22, 2022 which is the Tuesday following March Break.

Police are asking the individual responsible for writing this note to please come forward in order to alleviate the anxiety and concerns it has caused among many parents, students and school staff.

Parents and students are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they wish to provide any additional information regarding this matter.

The OPP take all public safety concerns seriously. Police and school officials continue to work together to support students and staff to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.