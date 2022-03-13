THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region for Sunday.

Did you ‘Spring Ahead’ on the clocks this morning? Remember Daylight Savings time is in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is -12 in Thunder Bay to start your Sunday. Light snow will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High for the day of -3. Wind chill -17 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies that will be clearing near midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -16. Wind chill -8 this evening and -21 overnight.

FORT FRANCES

It is -7 in FORT FRANCES this morning. Light snow will be ending early this morning followed by cloudy skies with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High -6. Wind chill -18 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

Tonight look for skies to be clearing this evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -19. Wind chill -9 this evening and -22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Light snow will be ending early this morning in the Dryden and Vermilion Bay region. Skies will then be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -18 this morning and -12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies that will becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -12 this evening and -22 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -25 to start the morning in Sachigo Lake headed to a high of -9. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud with periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h this afternoon. Wind chill is -34 this morning and will be -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see periods of snow ending before morning then mainly cloudy skies. Up to two centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -25. Wind chill will be -17 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.