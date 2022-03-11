THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There are 90 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit catchment area. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 186. The 82nd death from the virus has also sadly been recorded.

This is the third death in the past week. There have been twelve deaths from the virus in 2022.

There are 35 people hospitalized with the virus, and nine of those patients are in the Intensive Care Wards.

Ontario Numbers