Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning for the region.

Thunder Bay

Skies will start the day clear, it is -23 in Thunder Bay this morning. Beginning later this morning skies will become a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of -7 for Thursday with the wind chill at -28 this morning and -14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, it might be March but it is still winter.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies which will become completely overcast overnight followed by periods of snow. Winds will shift blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -15. Wind chill near -19.

Fort Frances

It is -24 to start your Thursday in Fort Frances. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of -11 for Thursday. Wind chill will make it feel more like -30 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning make sure to bundle up.

Tonight the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow flurries will start beginning this evening with two centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -15. Wind chill -15 this evening and -22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -23 with the wind chill making it feel more like -31 in Dryden this morning. Mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Thursday of -12. There is a risk of frostbite this morning with the wind chill.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies and periods of snow beginning late this evening. Environment Canada says two centimetres of snow are likely. Winds will continue from the southwest blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low overnight of -18. Wind chill -19 this evening and -27 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -26 headed to a high of -12 for Sachigo Lake on Thursday. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning is forecast. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

Wind chill is -37 this morning and will be -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning so bundle up.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Periods of light snow will be beginning late this evening. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -17 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.