TORONTO – BUSINESS – “As a founder of an AgTech company with 5+ years in the horticulture market and leading digital services at Priva, I can confidently tell you there is an opportunity to make an immediate impact in this industry. Fermata has a fantastic team, solid technology, and strong global investors. I look forward to contributing to the growth in North America and worldwide as companies look for a helping hand in automating aspects of crop production,” said Alastair Monk, Fermata CEO.

Fermata, an AgTech company focused on data science and computer vision solutions, announces its expansion into the North American market. After 3 years of pilot projects and intensive research and development, Croptimus Pest and Disease, the company’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, is a market-ready solution that identifies pathogens through image analysis.

Fermata was created to be a solution to challenges faced by commercial agriculture, ensuring that LPs and growers are more profitable, and making their jobs significantly easier. Croptimus promises the fastest early disease and pest identification reducing crop loss by up to 30% through detection at the earliest stages. Additionally, Fermata’s solutions help growers by providing automated alerts directing them to the exact source of the problem, saving up to 50% on time normally expended on human scouting.

The expansion into North America also brings new Canadian leadership, with Alastair Monk joining Fermata as Chief Executive Officer and Ray Richards as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ray Richards, Fermata CMO, expands, “I am excited to be joining such a great team at this crucial stage of Fermata’s development. All of the pieces are in place to generate exponential growth as we enter the North American market with our machine learning solutions. We have an extremely innovative, useful product that saves growers both substantial time and money – now all we have to do is let the world know about it.”

Additionally, Israel-based Company Founder Valeria Kogan is adding the role of Chief Information Officer to her current responsibilities.

Fermata entering North America will bring new tools to growers to help them increase profitability and reduce labour. To learn more about how they aim to change everyday cultivation, visit their website here: https://fermata.tech/