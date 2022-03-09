May 9 2022, Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Scene

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with a serious incident on Forest Street on Tuesday as well as six other incidents of note.

Daily update from 03/08/2022 to 03/09/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life

