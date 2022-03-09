THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region today.

Thunder Bay

It is -8 this morning in Thunder Bay. There will be periods of light snow changing to flurries near noon and ending this afternoon. Later in the day it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The temperature will be falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill near -16.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low -20 overnight, with the wind chill at -16 this evening and -26 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -15 in Fort Frances. There will be a few snow flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Wednesday at -12. Wind chill near -24.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -22. Wind chill near -26.

Dryden and Vermillion Bay

It is -17 in Dryden this morning. Snow flurries will be ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Wednesday will be -12. Wind chill near -24.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light after midnight. Low overnight -22. Wind chill near -30. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Sachigo Lake

It is -24 in Sachigo Lake this morning under mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. High for the day is going to be -15. Wind chill will be -30 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -20. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite continues with the wind chill.