Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather warnings or advisories in effect this morning for both western and Northern Ontario.

If you are headed west, there are blowing snow advisories in effect for much of Southern Manitoba.

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h will combine with flurries to produce areas of near-zero visibility. Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while others will see very abrupt changes in visibility as bands of flurries move through. Where blowing snow combines with flurries, near white-out conditions may be possible.

Highway travellers should be sure to check highway conditions before leaving and take caution as conditions may change rapidly while driving.

Conditions will improve Tuesday afternoon over southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba. Conditions will improve in Manitoba’s Red River Valley on Tuesday evening.

Thunder Bay

It is -20 this morning in Thunder Bay. Increasing cloudiness as the morning progresses. There is a 70 per cent chance of light snow late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High zero. Wind chill -23 this morning. Make sure to top up on windshield washer fluid for your vehicle.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a continued 70 percent chance of light snow. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Winds will be picking up however becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -16 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -6 in Fort Frances. The forecast is calling for periods of light snow with two centimetres expected. Winds are from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High will be -1. Wind chill -13 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -14. Wind chill -10 this evening and -22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 in Dryden to start the morning. Periods of light snow with about two centimetres expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this morning. High 02. Wind chill 015 this morning and -8 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is calling for periods of light snow. An additional two centimetres is expected. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -15. Wind chill -9 this evening and -23 overnight.

Fort Severn

Fort Severn is Ontario’s cold spot this morning. It is -23. Mainly cloudy skies this morning with periods of light snow beginning early this afternoon. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h near noon. High -11. Wind chill -31 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Tonight, the weather service is calling for periods of light snow. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -21. Wind chill near -31. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.