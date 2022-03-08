HURKETT – NEWS – A potentially dangerous situation has ended.

The OPP have arrested and individual at the scene of an incident in Hurkett.

There are no further Public Safety concerns.

The Hold and Secure has been lifted and residents are clear to leave their residences.

Earlier today Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region were advising residents of an ongoing police operation on Davis Road in the area of Hurkett, east of Thunder Bay.

Police are actively searching for an armed individual.

There is concern for public safety. All residents asked to remain inside and lock doors.