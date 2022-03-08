DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit are investigating the discovery of human remains in Dryden.

On March 7, 2022 an individual contacted police to report they had located the remains in a vacant unit in Hillcrest Trailer Park on Third Street.

Investigators believe there are no concerns for public safety at this time, and police are not able to confirm the identity of the deceased person as well.

The investigation is continuing, under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario’s well as the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem is being conducted to attempt to confirm the person’s identity and the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.