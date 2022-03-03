Update – Serious Danger as Nuclear Plant On Fire

An Nuclear Reactor in Zaporizhahia is on fire after being shelled by Russian Soldiers.

🚨💥#BREAKING – #Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar city is under heavy fire from #Russian troops — 2 fires on the right side of the screen, flares, and RPG#RussianUkraineWar // #UkraineUnderAttack // #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jM74dSRhj2 — Evan 🇺🇦 (@EvanReports) March 4, 2022

⚡Note on the fire in #Enerhodar (#Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant): What is burning appears to be an administrative building, NOT a reactor. The chances of a meltdown are extremely low (this is not Chernobyl 2.0), BUT a shutdown of the plant could cause electricity outages pic.twitter.com/S8KlSvtVB5 — J.J. 🇺🇦 (@JJL_2000) March 4, 2022