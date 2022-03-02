THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This winter has been like a two-step dance, two steps forward and one step back.

After mild conditions for March 1 in Thunder Bay it appears that overall the forecast is for more two-stepping weather heading into spring.

According to The Weather Network’s Spring Forecast for the months of March, April and May, most Canadians will need to be patient as we wait for consistent warm weather.

“Spring is known for its changeable weather, but this year looks especially tumultuous,” says Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist with The Weather Network. “Periods of warm spring weather will be a delightful contrast to winter’s fury which we’ve all experienced at times during the past three months. However, this will be a case of two steps forward and one step back, as we’ll see several more bouts of winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country.”

The volatile temperature pattern should result in most of Canada seeing temperatures that are near normal or on the cold side of normal for the season. An active storm track should bring near to above normal precipitation for most of the country.

An early taste of spring has already been enjoyed by most Canadians as February featured brief periods of very mild and even record-breaking temperatures. Will warmer weather continue to tease during the weeks ahead, or is spring ready to commit to an early start across Canada?

Early tastes of warm spring weather will continue to tease at times, and this region can look forward to periods of very warm weather as the season progresses. However, spring will also test our patience with a few significant setbacks expected as well. An active storm track and a few moisture-laden systems are expected to bring above normal precipitation to the region.