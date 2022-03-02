THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across the Far North, Fort Severn, Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake, Peawanuck, Kashechewan and Attawapiskat, KI, Webequie and Neskantaga are all under Warnings.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is -32 in Peawanuck.

Thunder Bay

It is -9 in Thunder Bay this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of light snow this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Tuesday will be -7. Wind chill near -18.

Tonight we are calling for clear skies. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -23 with the wind chill at -16 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin so bundle up tonight.

Fort Frances

It is -10 in Fort Frances this morning with the wind chill at -17. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then expect clear skies. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High of -7. Wind chill is at -20 this morning and -14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -16 this evening and -27 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -12 this morning with the wind chill making it feel more like -18. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of light snow early this morning. Skies will be clearing later this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -11. Wind chill -26 this morning and -18 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -20 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -31 in Sachigo this morning. Mainly clear skies with winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of -18 for Wednesday. The wind chill will be -43 this morning and -27 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of -30. Wind chill at -28 this evening and -43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.