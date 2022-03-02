THUNDER BAY – LIVING – “We are excited that this spring we are able to provide the Health Administration and Leadership program at our campuses across the region,” says Richard Gemmill, Vice President, Academic at the College. “It’s a great choice for anyone who would like to pursue a career in management or the administrative side of health care delivery.”

Confederation College today announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to make its Health Administration and Leadership program available to prospective students across northwestern Ontario. This program will support Confederation College to meet the demand for health care leaders across the region.

Students will develop health administration and leadership skills in ethics, policy and law, research, operations, cultural safety, human resources, and finance. Indigenous learning outcomes are woven throughout the curriculum.

The expanded program prepares students for management positions in clinics, hospitals, long-term care homes, non-profit organizations, and private facilities. Students gain practical experience working with industry leaders on current issues facing health organizations.

The demand for qualified workers to provide health care leadership in northwestern Ontario continues to be high.

“We know there are many people seeking advancement in their health care career and this is an excellent program to prepare those who want to advance as a health care leader,” says Kathleen Lynch, Confederation College President. “It’s a win for everyone when we can help contribute to workforce development and education that improves leadership in health care in the northwest.”