Thunder Bay, Ontario – Lakehead Athletics is pleased to announce its Thunderwolves RBC Athletes of the Month for March. Honoured this month are Laoui Msambya, men’s basketball, Rebeka Hara, women’s volleyball, Tiffany Reynolds, women’s basketball, Joe Mack, men’s hockey, Andrew Lehman, men’s cross country running, Amy Stieh, women’s cross country running, Madison Clayton, women’s wrestling, Mike Zale, men’s wrestling, Guillaume Pelchat, men’s Nordic skiing, Shaylynn Loewen, women’s Nordic skiing.

Laoui Msambya, Men’s Basketball, 2nd year Psychology, Quebec City, QC

Over the course of February Laoui has been one of our most consistent contributors, coming through in close games. For the month of February he has averaged 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists while leading the team to 4 straight wins.

13.4 PTS, 3.7 RPG, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL

Rebeka Hara, Women’s Volleyball, 3rd year Kinesiology, Ajax, ON

Bek has been a consistent leader and driving force of intensity in our practices. We have had a tumultuous second half of the season and she has been a rock for the team. In games she is integral to our defence and is constantly our best passer and defender.

29 Digs this weekend, and was our most consistent passer on serve receive.

Tiffany Reynolds, Women’s Basketball, 4th year Masters of Kinesiology, Toronto, ON

Since Nov 19 vs Laurier, Tiffany has put the team on her back and made it hers. She has been playing at an elite level while improving her 3pt shooting game and passing game. She is currently 2nd in the OUA in assists and 9th in steals.

38 Minutes per game averaging 16.3 PPG, 4/12 from 3pt, 15/22 from FT, 6.8 RPG, 4.3 assists per game & 2 steals per game.

Joe Mack, Men’s Hockey, 2nd year Business, New Hudson, Michigan

Since the restart Joe has been playing at a high level leading the team in OUA regular season points. Joe is also leading our forwards in ice-time and face-off percentage.

13GP – 4G – 10A

Amy Stieh, Women’s Track, 3rd Year Physics, Thunder Bay, ON

Throughout this pandemic Amy has continued to persevere and work as hard as she can to keep her sprinting in top form; few athletes have committed as much as Amy the past 2-years. This past weekend was Amy’s first race in 2 years, since her 6th place finish at USports in her freshman year, and she posted a time of 40.01, good for 6th at the Bison Classic in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Amy has all of the work ethic a coach would want, and I’m confident she will continue coming back into form as our OUA Championship approaches. Way to go Amy!

Andrew Lehman, Men’s Track, 3rd Year Mechanical Engineering, Medicine Hat, AB

In his first year with the sport, Andrew has made incredible improvements over the past few months. Additionally, Andrew has been a role-model for his teammates with both academics and athletics, keeping up with all of his responsibilities. We’re lucky to have such a great member of our team. This past weekend, Andrew improved his personal best in the 3000m race by almost 20-seconds, finishing 4th in a time of 9:03 at the Bison Classic in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We’re incredibly proud of Andrew and have no doubt he will continue his progress as our championships approach.

Andrew – 9:04 3km, 4th (Bison Classic) & Amy Stieh – 40.01 300m (Bison Classic).

Mike Zale, Men’s Wrestling, 4th year Business, Thunder Bay, ON

Mike Zale placed second winning two matches and losing one. Mike’s loss was to national U23 team member, Tristen Kato of McMaster by a score of 11 – 4.

Madison Clayton, Women’s Wrestling, 5th year French, Thunder Bay, ON

Madison Clayton, 5th year placed first at the Brock invitational, winning two matches.

Women – 64-67Kg

1st Place – Madison Clayton of Lakehead University

2nd Place – Aleah Nichel of University of Alberta

3rd Place – Avery Cameron of Guelph University

Madison Clayton (Lakehead University) won by tech fall over Avery Cameron (Guelph University) (TF 10-0)

Madison Clayton (Lakehead University) won by a 4 – 0 decision over Aleah Nichel (University of Alberta)

Both Madison and Mike are from Thunder Bay, Mike from Saint Ignatius coached by Shane Comeau, and Madison is from Hammarskjold high were she was coached by Gary Lynch, Meagan Smith and Bre Beh.

Guillaume Pelchat, Men’s Nordic Skiing, 1st year Business, Pembroke, ON

Hailing from Pembroke ,Ontario, Guillaume is a rookie on the team and has immediately made an impact on the results sheet. With a quiet confidence he approaches racing with dedication and determination. Guillaume led the men’s team to the team championship banner in Sudbury this past weekend. Individually, Guillaume won an OUA gold and OUA silver medal while also placing gold in the team relay.

Shaylynn Loewen, Women’s Nordic Skiing, 3rd year Physics, Perry Sound, ON

Shaylynn has been a force on our team since her arrival but this year stepped up her game as the leader of our women’s team. She skied her best when it mattered and led the Lady Wolves to the team championship victory in Sudbury this past weekend. Individually, Shaylynn was a double gold medalist and received OUA MVP. She also received silver in the team relay. Shaylynn was also named OUA Athlete of the week for Feb 21-28, 2022 for her strong performance.