THUNDER BAY – TECH – Teleco, a leading managed technology services provider (MTSP), is protecting customers from the leading cause of cyberattacks and data breaches which are weak or reused passwords.

According to a recent Verizon Data Breach report, “80% of data breaches are the result of poor or reused passwords.”

While employees are now expected to keep their company networks secure, the average employee now needs to keep track of 191 passwords across their entire digital life.

As a result, 66% of people mostly use the same passwords across multiple websites.

This is a major factor contributing to network vulnerabilities and the recent outburst of cybercrime. In order to keep customers safe, Teleco is providing the latest password management technology to the region’s small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Businesses are starting to understand the widening gap between the vast capital and technical resources that cybercriminals have access to in comparison to any unprotected organization,” stated Penny Belluz, Director of Operations of Teleco. “We advise every customer to utilize password management software. Through an extremely simple, scalable technology, companies can instantaneously eliminate 80% of the cyberthreats facing their organization. The risk mitigation in comparison to its cost make the return on investment a ‘no-brainer,” added Belluz.

While the improvements in cybersecurity are obvious, another overlooked benefit of password management software is that it increases productivity by eliminating employee downtime. In fact, Gartner estimates that “40% of all help desk calls are related to passwords, such as resetting employees’ forgotten passwords.” A password management solution can eliminate this costly employee downtime.

Teleco’s password management solution delivers peace of mind to business owners and employees. In order to assure that, core features are included such as a password vault, a unique password generator, and multi-factor authentication for verification. Additionally, companies can gain insight from password behavior, security reports, and login reports to increase compliance.

“While we’re well aware of our bias, the risk of leaving a business unprotected from password theft is unreasonably larger than the rewards a business can have by implementing a password manager. The costs are nominal in comparison to the value that this very simple, yet absolutely vital, IT solution delivers to organizations of all sizes. We feel duty-bound to take a strong stance on this, because the core intention of our work is to keep businesses protected, productive and profitable,” concluded Belluz.

ABOUT TELECO

TELECO is a locally owned Managed Technology Service Provider, committed to delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions and products in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario since 1985. A lot has changed in 37 years and we are proud of how we have evolved to understand our clients’ needs and assist them to implement and maintain technology to benefit their business.

As an outsourced Managed Technical Service Provider, we give businesses a lower cost alternative and a higher level of service. We are here to offer scalable solutions to help simplify and alleviate the IT issues that come with running a business. We strive to make your business our business and help clients with a proactive approach to all their IT spending by creating a reachable technology roadmap that is affordable. Our goal is to help business owners take control of their IT budget instead of being reactive. Working with you we create a strategic plan for all your technology for immediate improvements and sustainable growth over time.