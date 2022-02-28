THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay is following the Ontario Road Map out of COVID-19.

The city states, “Effective March 1, Ontario will be at the Roadmap Exit Step, further easing public health measures including lifting capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings and proof of vaccination requirements.

“Masking requirements will remain in place at this time, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date.

As of tomorrow, the following public health measures will be lifted in city facilities:

Capacity limits are no longer in place

Proof of vaccination is no longer required

Active screening is no longer required

“Additional public health measures remain in place for Child Care Centres, school-based programs and day camps.

“Walk-in counter service for Court Services and Parking Authority will also open on March 1. The first floor Victoriaville Civic Centre doors will be unlocked and accessible to the public.

“Service counters for Community Services and Supply Management, as well as second floor services in Engineering and Development Services, are still by appointment only.

“Event bookings at the Centennial Botanical Conservatory will resume, with COVID-19 precautions in place. To book the Conservatory, call: 625-2941.”