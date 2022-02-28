Thunder Bay District COVID-19 Update
THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported 115 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are now 242 lab-confirmed active cases in the district.
49 people are in hospital, and of that 8 are in the Intensive Care Units.
Ontario has reported 849 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 279 in ICU.
Ontario has also reported at least 1,315 new lab-confirmed cases.
COVID-19 Changes Effective March 1
The following public health and workplace safety measures will come into effect on March 1, 2022.
- Capacity limits lifted in all indoor public settings
- Proof of vaccination requirements lifted, with businesses being allowed to implement them voluntarily
- Other protective measures, such as mask/face covering requirements and active/passive screening of patrons, will be in place
- Public health units can deploy local and regional responses based on local health indicators