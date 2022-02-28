February 28, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report 12 incidents of note over the past 24 hours.

Daily update from 02/27/2022 to 02/28/2022

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
9 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
9 Quality of Life

