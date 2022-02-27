Parbhis Rehan was born in 2006 in Mangaldoi, Assam, India. Growing up, he was fascinated with Technology and Novels Reading, and this interest led to some early exposure to reading since he was drawn to stories related to Technology. Parbhis Rehan is the author of Running on the Strange Road. He is also known for Comedy-drama novels about young urban middle-class Indians. An App Developer by day, novelist by night, he completed his primary education from Happy Child English School, Sipajhar.

Parbhis Rehan believes that poetry and novels can change the world, and he uses it to inspire and empower young people through his writing workshop. His books have received praise and recognition from top level Booklist, Library Journal and more. Mr. Rehan is also the App Developer and founder of the Chatting App Called VideoSed Messenger which is available on Google Play Store.

He lives in Mangaldoi, Assam, India with his Parents (Baharul Islam & Nazia Hasan) and Younger Brother Mr. Nibras Rehan. He started his career as a freelance writer. His Upcoming book is coming out at May 01 2022. His best known work is ‘Running on the Strange Road’, a heartwarming story read worldwide. He wrote his first famous essays only when he was in his teens. Later, he made contributions to magazines from time to time.