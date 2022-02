THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The League of Ukrainian Canadians, Thunder Bay Branch invite the Thunder Bay community to attend a rally in support of Ukraine and its people, #standwithukraine at City Hall at 500 Donald St East.

Please join us on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm at City Hall to show your support.

Show your support by bringing a flag, wearing blue and yellow. Please respect social distancing and local public health measures.