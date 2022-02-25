THUNDER BAY – A 33-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a charge of Sexual Assault following an incident on February 24, 2022.

The female victim had hired a local ride service to provide transportation to a north end address just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday February 24, 2022.

After picking up the victim, the driver proceeded to a secluded area where the alleged sexual assault occurred. The driver then proceeded to complete the trip to the victim’s residence. The victim reported this incident to the TBPS a short time later.

The subsequent investigation by the TBPS Uniform Patrol, which included the cooperation of the ride service company, resulted in the arrest of the driver.

33-year-old Jayeshkumar RAYKA is charged with Adult Sexual Assault. RAYKA has been released on an Undertaking with a court date of April 29, 2022.

The Thunder Bay Police Service asks that anyone who may have been a victim of this type of crime to contact the TBPS at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.