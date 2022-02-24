There have been condemnations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from across the globe.

NATO, Canada, the United States and Great Britain have all condemned the aggressive action taken by Russia under President Putin.

Ukraine is not a NATO member. This allows NATO to make comment, and condemn but not to take active military action as it would in protecting a fellow NATO member.

From unconformable sources it appears that Ukraine soldiers are fighting back hard.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

If the Russians take Gostomel they will have fairly large airbase right next to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/tdL7wLDa5N — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 24, 2022

NATO is increasing the defences of NATO members in the region however.

There are early reports of least eight people that have been killed as Russia launched a massive air and ground assault on Ukraine.

NATO will have a virtual summit on Friday with NATO members.

Russian President Putin has evacuated the Russian Embassy in the Ukraine capital.

Developing…