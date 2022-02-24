THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme COLD Warnings in effect for all of Western and Northern Ontario, except for the City of Thunder Bay this morning.

In Thunder Bay all Student Transportation has been cancelled due to the extreme cold conditions in the city.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is at -34 with the wind chill at -38 this morning under clear skies. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High of -11 is expected. The wind chill is at -40 this morning and will be -14 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -28. Wind chill -19 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

For parents and students, if these temperatures continue into the morning it is likely that school buses will be cancelled for Friday as well.

Fort Frances

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … It is a chilly -41 in Fort Frances this morning with calm winds at up to 15 km/h. High of -17 is forecast for Thursday. The wind chill will be -39 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -35. Wind chill -24 this evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … It is -29 with the wind chill at -37 in Dryden this morning. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Thursday of -17. Wind chill -38 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -32. Wind chill -22 this evening and -38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -30 in Sachigo Lake this morning under clear skies. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of -18. Wind chill -44 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, remember the cold impacts younger children more than adults.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -27. Wind chill near -39. Risk of frostbite continues.