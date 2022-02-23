THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Impala Canada and Confederation College announced that, together, they will work towards building a pipeline of skilled trades talent in Northwestern Ontario through a $120,000 investment by Impala Canada. This investment forms the foundation of a unique partnership between the two organizations that will support the College and its students at several points in the post-secondary journey: from the recruitment of bright, young talent to tuition support and on-the-job training.

“Confederation College plays an important role in Northwestern Ontario, educating and preparing individuals for rewarding careers in the skilled trades,” said Tim Hill, CEO, Impala Canada. “A career in a skilled trade provides a solid future, one where students discover their potential and their ability to contribute to the communities they call home. We look forward to partnering with Confederation College to support training pathways for students to help sustain employment and education in the region.”

For the next three academic years, the $120,000 from Impala Canada will enable the College to recruit broadly for its Skilled Trades program as well as remove any unexpected financial barriers that might prevent a student from graduating. The investment will also enable students to visit Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles mine site to understand the opportunities mining presents and will provide apprenticeship and co-op opportunities for Confederation College’s Skilled Trades students.

“Supported by Impala Canada’s generous investment, I am excited that Confederation College will be able to intensify its recruitment efforts that seek to attract both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students who may be interested in skilled trades,” said Kathleen Lynch, President of Confederation College. “This partnership will provide opportunities to those who may have not have otherwise been able to pursue their aspirations, while also contributing to the economies that drive northwest Ontario.”

About Impala Canada

Impala Canada is the owner and operator of the Lac des Iles Mine, located 90 minutes northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. In operation for nearly 30 years, the LDI Mine is one of only two known pure palladium sources in North America. In 2020, Canada was the third-largest palladium producing country in the world and the LDI Mine delivered about 30% of all palladium produced in Canada and 20% of that in North America. Palladium contributes to a cleaner global environment, with its leading use in catalytic converters that reduce harmful emissions from gas-powered and hybrid vehicles.

With a workforce of over 1,000 employees and contractors, the LDI Mine is one of Canada’s largest, lowest cost and safest underground mines. It features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including underground and surface mining and milling operations. The LDI Mine is in Robinson-Superior Treaty territory, and the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of the Anishnaabeg and the Métis. As a responsible neighbour in the Thunder Bay region, Impala Canada actively partners with local organizations, programs and events focused on healthcare, education and community development to help enhance the quality of life for all.

Impala Canada is part of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (the Implats Group), a leading global platinum group metal (PGM) producer.

About Confederation College

Confederation College has been serving the citizens of northwestern Ontario since 1967 meeting the educational needs of students in a catchment area of some 550,000 square kilometres. Along with its main campus in Thunder Bay, Confederation College has seven regional sites located in Dryden, Fort Frances, Greenstone, Kenora, Marathon, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, as well as a growing Distance Education division.

Confederation College delivers exceptional education and training to an average of 7,000 combined full- and part-time students per year and currently has a total of 600 full- and part-time employees. Confederation’s regional economic impact and contribution is valued at $707.3 million annually.