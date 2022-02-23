THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for everywhere in the region EXCEPT for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West.

The cold spot in the region is Neskantaga at -34.7 °C.

Environment Canada says that Wind chill values near -40 °C are expected this morning. The Extreme Cold conditions are likely for tonight and into Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -21 with the wind chill at -28 in Thunder Bay this morning. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High of -12. Wind chill near -30 this morning and -18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up, especially for small children.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Low -31 with the wind chill at -22 this evening and -38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … it is -34 in Fort Frances with the wind chill at -41. Skies are clear with light winds of up to 15 km/h. High for Wednesday will be -15. Wind chill -34 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies and cold conditions continue. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -35. Wind chill -22 this evening and -41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … It is currently -30 in Dryden with the wind chill at -37 under clear skies. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High for Wednesday will be -17. Wind chill -37 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite continues.

Tonight will see continued cold conditions under clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -34. Wind chill -27 this evening and -39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues so bundle up and don’t let your house pets stay out too long.

Neskantaga

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … It is -34.7 in Neskantaga, the cold spot in Ontario this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light late this afternoon. High -16. Wind chill -39 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite continues.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -35. Wind chill -28 this evening and -44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.