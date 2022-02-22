Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Extreme Cold Warnings out for all of Northern Ontario and much of Western Ontario this morning. The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -39.7 °C is at Muskrat Dam Airport in the far north.

Thunder Bay, Superior West, Fort Frances and Atikokan along with Nipigon and the north shore of Lake Superior are the only places not under an Extreme Cold Warning in Western Ontario.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -19 in Thunder Bay with a high for the day of -16 forecast. Periods of snow and local blowing snow with total amounts of two to four centimetres expected. Winds will be from the north blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The wind chill is at -30 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see periods of snow. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low -23. Wind chill near -29. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is -23 in Fort Frances this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with winds north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of -16 for Tuesday. Wind chill -34 this morning and -26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -29. Wind chill -25 this evening and -34 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT … Dryden will see clear skies today. Winds will becoming north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -17. Wind chill -38 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -31. Wind chill -25 this evening and -35 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Severn

EXTREME COLD WARNING … There will be clear skies in Fort Severn for Tuesday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High -23. Wind chill -45 this morning and -31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -37. Wind chill will be -34 this evening and -47 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.