THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has updated COVID-19 mandates today.
The following public health and workplace safety measures came into effect on February 17. For the full list of current measures, see O. Reg 364/20.
- indoor social gatherings for up to 50 people and outdoor social gatherings up to 100 people
- indoor organized public events for up to 50 people, with no limit outdoors
- no capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including:
- restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities
- non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms
- cinemas
- meeting and event spaces, including conference or convention centres
- casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments
- horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues
- commercial film and television productions where there is a studio audience
- indoor areas of other settings that choose to “opt-in” to proof of vaccination requirements
- retail limited to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance
- personal care services limited to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance, with no limits if proof of vaccination requirements are in place
- personal care services that require the removal of face coverings (such facials, saunas, steam rooms, etc.) are permitted, but anyone providing these services must wear personal protective equipment
- 50 per cent capacity in spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, concert venues and theatres
- 25 per cent indoor capacity in the following settings where proof of vaccination is required:
- food or drink establishments with dance facilities, such as nightclubs, and wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing and food or drink is served
- bathhouses and sex clubs
- indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, capped at the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance, with no limit if proof of vaccination is required
- no limit on attendees at outdoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including weddings and funerals