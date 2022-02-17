Suppose you have ever been in a car accident, especially in one in which some people have been severely injured. In that case, you will understand how chaotic it can be.

And suppose you are personally involved in the accident. In that case, you could be in line for legal issues, both civil and criminal, depending on the facts.

Your actions at the scene of the accident will have consequences for you down the line, either good or bad.

In the aftermath of the accident, with adrenalin coursing through your veins, it’s easy to do the wrong thing.

At times like these, you should call on your lawyer for some quick advice iof what to do, what not to do, and what you should say.

Create an emergency lawyer number on your cell phone and use it. You will be grateful you did.

But just in case you don’t do that, here is a list of things you should not do at the accident scene. Hopefully, you will remember.

Things to Not Do at the Accident Scene

Don’t lose your temper

Even if you are 100 per cent in the right and the other driver was a complete idiot, do not get aggressive, confront the other driver or get physical.

Now is the time to take a deep breath and realize that everything will be better for everybody if you maintain your composure and do things systematically.

Do not leave the scene of the accident

It is an offence to leave the accident scene before the police arrive.

While you wait for the police to arrive, use the time to swap contact details and insurance details with the other driver.

Do Not Admit Fault

Under no circumstances should you admit fault to anyone on the accident scene. Even if you believe you were entirely at fault do not admit fault and do not discuss any fault elements with anyone at the scene, including the police.

You are obligated to give a statement to the police outlining how the accident happened. Do not address fault in the statement.

Any admissions made by you at the accident scene will be used against you by either the police or the insurance company.

Do Not Forget To Call 911

If anybody is injured, you should call 911 immediately and give them clear directions on your exact location. Some injuries only show up long after the accident. Some injuries are masked by the adrenaline in your body after the accident.

It is a good idea to ask 911 responders to check you and all of your passengers to ensure no injuries require treatment.

Do Not Forget to Call the Police and Make Sure You Get a Copy of the Police Report

Call the police immediately after the accident or ask 911 to do so.

One of the best pieces of evidence you have is the police report. The information contained in the police report will have critical proof and may establish fault.

Do Not Forget To Write Down Your Version Of The Accident

As soon as possible after the accident, commit your version to paper and store this in a safe place. Memories fade over time, and this will prove helpful when you refer to your notes later.

Do not Forget to Consult With Your Lawyer

Suppose there have been any injuries and potential civil actions. In that case, it is good to see a lawyer to establish your claim or your rights.

These Chicago car accident lawyers will be able to advise you on any personal injury claims you may think you have.

To Conclude

When at the accident, make that call to your lawyer. You will not regret it.