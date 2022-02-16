THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 133 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the active case number to 282 lab-confirmed cases. This number TBDHU says does not include any individual who has tested positive on a rapid test.

There are 46 patients in hospital and of that 11 are in Intensive Care Units.

Superior North Emergency Medical Services (SNEMS) report they are experiencing staffing pressures due to COVID-19 isolation.

At this time, service standards continue to be met for urgent calls. Non-urgent calls may experience longer than usual wait times for response.

Outbreak Update

Active Publicly Disclosed Outbreaks in High-Risk Settings

Note: This table will be updated on business days whenever a publicly disclosed outbreak is declared.

A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU. Facility Name Affected Area(s) Date Declared Pioneer Ridge Plaza 1 Feb 1, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor Daffodil (1N) Resident Home Area Jan 12, 2022 Chartwell Arundel Retirement Residence Facility-wide Feb 14, 2022 Shelter House Thunder Bay Feb 15, 2022

The TBDHU and Shelter House Thunder Bay confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility.

TBDHU is working with Shelter House Thunder Bay to manage this outbreak. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Chartwell Thunder Bay Retirement Residence confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility, in Thunder Bay. TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation. Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.