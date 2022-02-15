Thunder Bay – NEWS – Quick work by Thunder Bay Firefighters this morning helped save a home on Strand Avenue.

On February 15th, 2022 at approximately 08:47 am, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the 600 block of Strand Avenue for a vehicle fire in a car port attached to the home.

The fire was discovered by Police who happened to be driving by, the police officer also alerted the home owners to the situation who then exited the building.

The first arriving Pumper reported that there were two vehicles on fire in a car port attached to a house and possibly the home itself. A 2nd alarm was initiated . Bringing the total number of responding units to 8; 6 pumpers, an aerial ladder truck and a Command truck.

A 45mm hose line was stretched from a pumper truck and a rapid offensive attack took place with the fire being knocked down very quickly, resulting in no fire getting into the home.

Overhaul of the situation revealed minimal damage to the home but significant damage to the vehicles involved.

No fire personal or members of the public were injured.

TBFR would like to remind everyone to check extension cords to make sure they are in good working order.