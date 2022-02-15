THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The following school bus route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

UPDATED: NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Friday, Feb 18

SOUTH 13 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled through Wednesday, Feb 16

UPDATED: SOUTH 25 servicing Elsie MacGill AM & PM, Westmount AM, Westgate AM & PM cancelled through Wednesday, Feb 16

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Tuesday, Feb 22.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)

SOUTH 69 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM, St Vincent AM & PM cancelled through Monday, Feb 28

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM/PM, Sherbrooke AM/PM, Westgate AM/PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice due to no driver available.